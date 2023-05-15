Head-on collision claims the life of Adair County man

An Adair County man died following an automobile accident Friday afternoon.

Adair County 911 received a call of a two-vehicle collision on KY 61 approximately five miles south of Columbia. Sheriff Deputies Jason Camfield and Chris Tweedy arrived and determined that two vehicles had struck in a head-on collision and one of the two patients was unresponsive with severe injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows that Freddie Loy, 81, was traveling south on KY 61 operating a 2007 Kia passenger car and was attempting a left-hand turn onto KY 768. Chasity Wooten, 39, was operating 2020 Toyota Camry traveling north on KY 61 toward Columbia. Loy turned into the path of Wooten, who was unable to stop or avoid the collision and struck Loy’s vehicle in the northbound lane. Loy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to TJ Health Columbia by Adair EMS where he was pronounced deceased and Adair County Deputy Coroner Preston Gaskin was notified. Wooten was transported by Adair EMS to TJ Health of Columbia for treatment of her injuries .

Responding agencies were the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County EMS, Breeding Fire Department, Kentucky State Police, and Adair County Coroner’s Office.

The collision is being investigated by Deputy Camfield.