Head-on collision results in Adair man being flown to UK

Last Thursday at 4:10 a.m., Adair County 911 received a call of a two-vehicle injury collision approximately 8.5 miles east of Columbia on Ky. 206.

Upon Deputy Sheriff Josh Durbin’s arrival, he found that two vehicles had struck head-on and one operator was entrapped in the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation shows that Brent Pipgrass, 21, was traveling west in a 2019 Dodge Ram when he crossed the center line of Ky. 206. The vehicle struck a 2015 Subaru operated by Zack Bohme, 34, head on.

Bohme was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle by the Columbia/Adair County Fire Dept. Bohme was treated on scene and during transport by Adair County EMS. Upon their arrival at TJ Health of Columbia, he was immediately loaded into an awaiting helicopter and air lifted to University of Kentucky.

Pipgrass was treated on scene by Adair County EMS also and was transported to TJ Health of Columbia where he received additional treatment.

The collision remains under investigation by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.