Health Department asks for PPE donations

The Adair County Health Department is asking for help in their fight against the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“It is not usual that your local health department puts out a request for donations. However in this critical time we are in need of things,” said a representative of the health department.

If anyone has the personal protective equipment, or PPE, items listed below and could donate them to the health department, they would be very appreciative.

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, such as:

-Surgical gowns

-Surgical face shields

-Surgical masks

-N-95 masks.

These items can be dropped off at Adair Health Department, 801 Westlake Drive or call 270-384-2286 x 3221.

“We appreciate each of you and know business is suffering in our community. Thank you all!”