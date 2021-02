The Adair County Health Department will be rescheduling the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic scheduled for

Wednesday, February 17 to Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

“All patient appointments will be at the same time. For example, if your appointment was for 9:30 a.m. on the

16th, your new appointment will be for 9:30 on the 23rd. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may

cause,” the District stated in a release. Patients will receive notification by phone.