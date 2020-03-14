Health District Recommends Steps to Churches Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Lake Cumberland District Citizens,

In following with Governor Andy Beshears’ and the Commissioner of Public Health’s recommendation, Lake Cumberland District Health Department strongly recommends churches not to hold services this weekend.

If your church decides to go ahead with services, please consider the following these recommendations:

If members or parishioners have a cough or fever, they should not attend. Members or parishioners who are over 60 or those who have a serious health condition or compromised immune system should consider not attending. For persons who choose to attend service, please refrain from shaking hands or hugging, do not touch your face and observe the recommended 6′ of personal space for social distancing. Churches should have alcohol-based hand sanitizer available in bathrooms, kitchen, and lobbies and should encourage everyone to wash their hands after attending service and before they eat. If communion is being served, have individuals pick up items instead of passing trays and have members place their tithes and offerings into a donation bin at the door instead of passing trays.

Some tips for things you can do, Be Prepared.

Also, stay up-to-date at our COVID-19 Website.