Healthcare providers can now order drive-thru COVID-19 testing at T.J. Primary Care in Columbia

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is now available at T.J. Primary Care located on Jamestown Street in Columbia. Patients will only be tested with an order from their provider. Testing availability is still limited at this time, and only patients who meet specific CDC criteria will qualify for an order to test.

In order to ensure the health and safety of patients and team members, the following process must be followed:

If the patient meets the CDC guidelines for testing, the patient’s provider will send an order for the test directly to the T.J. Columbia Primary Care office. Patients will not be tested at the drive-thru location without an order received from their provider.

Patients will proceed to the drive-thru area, and they must remain in their vehicle. Clinical staff will be expecting the patient’s arrival.

A clinician will come to the vehicle to perform the test. It is performed using a nasal swab and takes only a few seconds.

The patient will then be instructed to quarantine at home until they receive test results.

Patients tested at the drive-thru will be notified of the results in approximately 24-72 hours by the provider who ordered the test or by other clinical staff.

“We are happy to provide this service which will be a great benefit to the community,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “It is imperative that patients who utilize the drive-thru testing location follow the instructions and comply with their physician’s orders.”

Visit the Coronavirus resource page on the T.J. Regional Health website and follow the T.J. Regional Health Facebook page for additional updates.

To stay up-to-date on the latest developments and available information from federal and state agencies, visit the cdc.gov/coronavirus or kycovid19.ky.gov sites or call the Kentucky state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.