Herbert Lee Turner, 74, of Columbia, KY passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at T. J. Health Columbia. He was born on January 20, 1948, in Glasgow, KY to the late William and America Mae Daniels Turner. He was also preceded in death by a brother William Arlis Turner.

Herbert was an outdoorsman, being an avid hunter and trapper.

Survivors include his wife Shirlene George Turner of Columbia, KY; a stepson Sean and three children Herbert Jr, Michelle, and Lorenda.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00pm and will continue Wednesday until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.