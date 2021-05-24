Herbert Ray Holmes, 81, of Columbia, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born on June 19, 1939 in Adair County to the late Lindsey and Thelma Neat Holmes.

Mr. Holmes was a member of the Purdy Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on lawnmowers, but he most enjoyed mowing his yard and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Doris Jean Stargel Holmes of Columbia; three children: Anthony Ray Holmes, Marcella York (Steve) and Annette Holmes (Timmy Piper), all of Columbia; six grandchildren: Dean White (Mary Lee), Red Holmes (Nancy), Jean George, Megan Wright (Thomas), Lula Wheat (Chris) and Everett Luttrell (Danielle); eighteen great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; three brothers: Junior Holmes (Ann), Roger Holmes (Gail) and Rollin Holmes (Ruby) all of Columbia; a sister: Rachel Burton of Columbia, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Peggy Luttrell and three sisters: Faye Bottoms, Ruby Rice and Ruth Wright.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and will continue on Thursday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Junior Holmes will be officiating and pallbearers will be Dean White, Red Holmes, Jaylen Holmes, Julius Holmes, Tyran George and Jessie Bryant. Honorary Pallbearers will be Everett Luttrell and Carson Holmes.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.