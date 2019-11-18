Herron H. Coomer, 81, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow

He was born June 16, 1938, in Adair County, to the late Holland H. and Alta McGinnis Coomer and was owner of Coomer’s Fruit Market for years.

Survivors include:

One daughter – Meleassia Skipworth of Columbia

Two special nieces – Carmen Pyles and Connie Potts along with several other nieces and nephews

Graveside service – Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:30 P.M. at Haven Hill Cemetery with Bro. Rick Shelton and Bro. Raymond Atwood officiaiting with burial to follow

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

