Hershel L. West, Jr., 70, of Columbia, Ky. died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at T. J. Health Columbia. Born in Hart County, Ky., he was the son of the late Hershel and Betty Quinn West. He was also preceded in death by two sisters Imogene Pyles and Odean Pyles.

Mr. West enjoyed bingo and visiting with family and friends.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews Betty Overstreet, Teresa Mondie, Jamie Reynolds, Randa Meece, Stevie Pyles, Mitchell Pyles, Nicky Pyles and Marty Pyles; several other great nieces and nephews, friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Quinn Hollow Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Friday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.