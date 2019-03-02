Home on Buell Collins Rd. Destroyed by Fire

Firefighters got the kind of call they always dread Friday night when dispatch notified them a caller believed someone was still in a residence that was on fire. Thankfully, all occupants were able to get out of the house unharmed.

The Columbia-Adair County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call at 11:50 p.m. Friday night to a large residence at 1021 Buell Collins Road. The fire was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived. Firefighters and trucks from South Russell and Breeding were called and offered mutual aid.



The house was a total loss. There were 16 firemen from Adair County Fire on the scene for almost four hours. The property owner is Willard Fudge.

