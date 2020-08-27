Homeowners ask fiscal court to help with road issue

Aug. 27, 2020

When a Road is not a Road

A group of homeowners near Holmes Bend Road have found themselves in a land with no apparent mailing address on a road that isn’t recognized as a road.

Several property owners attended the fiscal court meeting Tuesday night hoping the court could help solve their problems, one of which is the lack of mail delivery.

On June 30, the court approved first reading to accept Oakwood Circle as a private drive, but magistrate Greg Caldwell postponed the second reading on July 14, saying he needed to “sort it all out.”

Oakwood Circle is a subdivision built in the past decade, and the road linking the properties extends directly straight from Demsey Lane then makes a circle.

Demsey Lane is a county road, but the extension is not. It appears that the extension has never appropriately been identified by the county as a private drive.

Even if the road is identified as a private drive, the post office does not deliver mail on private passageways without specific agreements and roads meeting certain standards.

Landowners were hoping the county would take over the road, but magistrates were quick to point out that the road does not meet guidelines. A county ordinance requires roads to be blacktopped and meet certain guidelines before they will take ownership of the road. Demsey Lane and Oakwood Circle are gravel.

Conversation about the road took place during two portions of Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting. First Caldwell asked the court to extend Demsey Lane, but the road had not yet been measured so the court tabled any action.

During other business, the topic was brought back for discussion, with 911 dispatch director Jason Upchurch being asked to explain the addressing process. Dispatch is responsible for addressing new residents and addresess then go to state mapping officials and the postal service.

Jim Miller’s property is located on a portion of the road that is not considered part of the county road but Miller said the address on his deed is Demsey Lane. Upchurch said it has to be an error, because the county road does not go that far.

“I can’t get my mail, I can’t change my driver’s license. I can’t do anything,” Miller said.

The court spent some time reviewing a plat of the property and magistrates indicated they would address the issue at their next meeting in two weeks.

This is not the first time landowners have attended a fiscal court meeting pertaining to a road built within a subdivision in a private development.

The county does not have an ordinance pertaining to roadways built in developments, but landowners often expect the county to take over the road’s upkeep. They are usually disappointed to learn that the issue must be taken up with developers and is not a county government issue.

By Sharon Burton

snburton@adairvoice.com