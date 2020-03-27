Homeplace cancels April festival

Homeplace on Green River has canceled its annual Plow Day/Spring Festival scheduled April 25. However, the September 12 Fall Heritage Festival will include many of the activities, arts and craft exhibits and sales and food vendors that were scheduled for the plow day.

Other summer events, including the everyone welcome free music jams scheduled for the third Thursday each month are still planned beginning in May if the present health issue allows. Bring your instrument and join in, or just come sit for a while and listen. Other summer/fall events at Homeplace will be published on the Homeplace Web page at www.homeplacefarmky.org