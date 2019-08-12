Homeplace Fall Heritage Festival is Sept. 7

September 7th Homeplace Festival Day of Family Fun

Homeplace on Green River is presenting its twelfth annual Fall Heritage Festival Saturday, September 7. Many of the arts and crafts vendors, exhibitors, rides and food vendors who have been at the festival in prior years will be joined this year by new activities.

The day-long (9:00-4:00 EDT) program will include arts and crafts vendors and demonstrations/exhibits of all sorts common in earlier days. Included are a hay maze, barrel train, butter-making and hands-on pottery making all for youngsters and hayrides for all. Other activities include Native American Culture exhibits, Somerset’s Liberty Nature Center and their amazing birds, including hawks, falcons, owls, vultures and other raptors.

The list goes on and is still building. Kentucky arts and crafts vendors include Jennifer Beams and her Peaceful Place Candles; Rebecca Cravens, Usborne Books and More; D&D Designs, water-marbled silk scarves; Diana Roution, crocheted animal and decorate crafts; Alice Smith, Alisa’s Attic; Bonnie Stanbery, crocheted items and American Indian jewelry and more.

Kay Gschwind will return with her Suffolk Punch draft horses. She will also be educating and informing festival goers about sustainable forestry and logging practices. The Alpacas from Barnett’s Creek Farm will be there, and, as always, food vendors will be selling pulled pork, tenderloin, catfish, and a variety of other good things to eat.

There is also a tradition of day-long live music in the Homeplace show barn, and it continues this year including Maggie Coleman, Stephany Archey and friends singing familiar show tunes; The Foster Children, and Renetta and Friends.

The only charge for the festival is $10 per vehicle parking and anything spent for food and purchases from the artists and crafters. All other activities are free.

Homeplace is located between Campbellsville and Columbia on highway 55 about one-half mile from the Green River bridge at 5807 New Columbia Road (Highway 55), Campbellsville. Additional current information on the festival and other activities at Homeplace on Green River is available at www.homeplacefarmky.org or on Facebook at Homeplace on Green River Kentucky.