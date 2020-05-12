Homplace on Green River hires director

Homeplace on Green River

May 11, 2020

Media Release

Contact: Billy Joe Fudge, 270 250-2239 or billy.libil@gmail.com

Adair County’s Tiffany Kessler has been selected by the Homeplace on Green River’s executive committee as Homeplace’s full-time program director. She is the farm’s first full-time employee and will be responsible for shepherding many of the activities at Homeplace including the farm’s role as Kentucky’s Outdoor Classroom, marketing, administration, public activities, and fund raising.

The Board interviewed several well-qualified applicants and chose Ms. Kessler as the best fit for Homeplace. She brings to Homeplace 18 years of experience in writing and editing news, maintaining contact with community leaders, serving as a Congressional field representative and working with agricultural entities such as Farmer’s Pride and The Center for Rural Development. She is well known and respected well beyond Adair County. She is passionate about Southcentral Kentucky, especially preservation of its heritage and assuring our young people maintain that heritage.

Ms. Kessler’s hiring is possible thanks to a generous grant from the William Schmidt Family Foundation. The Schmidt Foundation has also supported other activities at Homeplace.