Hoots, Hardwick again contend for mayor’s seat

Newcomers join incumbent council members as 11 vie for six seats
Curtis Hardwick and Pamela Hoots will have a chance to convince city voters that they make the better leader as they again square off for the mayor’s seat.
Hoots beat Hardwick in a three-way race four years ago, with Hoots getting 496 votes, Hardwick, who was the incumbent, getting 443 votes, and Ben Arnold receiving 341 votes.
The city council race has several newcomers to candidacy, with Natalie Marcum, Hannah Peck, retired city clerk Rhonda Bennett Loy, and Mike Robertson joining incumbents Ronald “Butch” Rogers, Sharon Payne, Robert Flowers, Craig Dean, Linda Waggener and Mark Harris, along with former council member Charles Grimsley. City voters will be able to vote for six candidates and the top six in the field of 11 will take office.
Here is a rundown of the candidates in the November general election. Tuesday was the deadline to file.
County Judge Executive
Larry Russell Bryant
Adair County Clerk
Lisa Greer
Adair County Attorney
Jennifer Hutchison-Corbin
Adair County PVA
Landon Edwards
Adair County Jailer
Jeremy Wethington
Jamie Richard
Adair County Sheriff
Josh Brockman
District 1 Magistrate
Tony Denton
District 2 Magistrate
Daryl Flatt
District 3 Magistrate
Sammy Baker
Benjamin “Ben” Loy
District 4 Magistrate
Chris Reeder
District 5 Magistrate
Billy Coffey
Jason Grider
District 6 Magistrate
Ronald Mark Humphress
District 7 Magistrate
Terry Hadley
Adair County Coroner
Roger Huckaby Jr.
District 1 Constable
William “Bill Troutwine
District 2 Constable
District 3 Constable
Ken Hill
Brandon Nokes
District 4 Constable
Jeff Dickson
District 5 Constable
Tim Bottoms
District 6 Constable
Jason Rector
District 7 Constable
Joe Colins, Jr.
County Surveyor
Michael E McKinney
Mayor
Pamela Hoots
Curtis Hardwick
Columbia City Council
Ronald Butch Rogers
Sharon Lorene Payne
Robert Flowers
Charles Grimsley
Craig Dean
Linda Waggener
Mark Harris
Natalie Marcum
Mike Robertson
Hannah Peck
Rhonda Bennett Loy
School Board District 1
Terry Harvey
School Board District 3
Destiny Greer
Adair County Soil/Water
Julie Day
Danny Wilkinson
Jay Melton
(Race will not be on ballot because there are three positions and three candidates)