Hoots, Hardwick again contend for mayor’s seat

by

Newcomers join incumbent council members as 11 vie for six seats

Curtis Hardwick and Pamela Hoots will have a chance to convince city voters that they make the better leader as they again square off for the mayor’s seat.

Hoots beat Hardwick in a three-way race four years ago, with Hoots getting 496 votes, Hardwick, who was the incumbent, getting 443 votes, and Ben Arnold receiving 341 votes.

The city council race has several newcomers to candidacy, with Natalie Marcum, Hannah Peck, retired city clerk Rhonda Bennett Loy, and Mike Robertson joining incumbents Ronald “Butch” Rogers, Sharon Payne, Robert Flowers, Craig Dean, Linda Waggener and Mark Harris, along with former council member Charles Grimsley. City voters will be able to vote for six candidates and the top six in the field of 11 will take office.

Here is a rundown of the candidates in the November general election. Tuesday was the deadline to file.

 

County Judge Executive
Larry Russell Bryant

 

Adair County Clerk
Lisa Greer

 

Adair County Attorney
Jennifer Hutchison-Corbin

 

Adair County PVA
Landon Edwards

 

Adair County Jailer
Jeremy Wethington
Jamie Richard

 

Adair County Sheriff
Josh Brockman

 

District 1 Magistrate
Tony Denton

 

District 2 Magistrate
Daryl Flatt

 

District 3 Magistrate
Sammy Baker
Benjamin “Ben” Loy

 

District 4 Magistrate
Chris Reeder

 

District 5 Magistrate
Billy Coffey
Jason Grider

 

District 6 Magistrate
Ronald Mark Humphress

 

District 7 Magistrate
Terry Hadley

 

Adair County Coroner
Roger Huckaby Jr.

 

District 1 Constable
William “Bill Troutwine

 

District 2 Constable

 

District 3 Constable
Ken Hill
Brandon Nokes

 

District 4 Constable
Jeff Dickson

 

District 5 Constable
Tim Bottoms

 

District 6 Constable
Jason Rector

 

District 7 Constable
Joe Colins, Jr.

 

County Surveyor
Michael E McKinney

 

Mayor
Pamela Hoots
Curtis Hardwick

 

Columbia City Council
Ronald Butch Rogers
Sharon Lorene Payne
Robert Flowers
Charles Grimsley
Craig Dean
Linda Waggener
Mark Harris
Natalie Marcum
Mike Robertson
Hannah Peck
Rhonda Bennett Loy

 

School Board District 1
Terry Harvey

 

School Board District 3
Destiny Greer

 

Adair County Soil/Water
Julie Day
Danny Wilkinson
Jay Melton
(Race will not be on ballot because there are three positions and three candidates)

 

 