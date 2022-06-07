Hoots, Hardwick again contend for mayor’s seat

Newcomers join incumbent council members as 11 vie for six seats

Curtis Hardwick and Pamela Hoots will have a chance to convince city voters that they make the better leader as they again square off for the mayor’s seat.

Hoots beat Hardwick in a three-way race four years ago, with Hoots getting 496 votes, Hardwick, who was the incumbent, getting 443 votes, and Ben Arnold receiving 341 votes.

The city council race has several newcomers to candidacy, with Natalie Marcum, Hannah Peck, retired city clerk Rhonda Bennett Loy, and Mike Robertson joining incumbents Ronald “Butch” Rogers, Sharon Payne, Robert Flowers, Craig Dean, Linda Waggener and Mark Harris, along with former council member Charles Grimsley. City voters will be able to vote for six candidates and the top six in the field of 11 will take office.

Here is a rundown of the candidates in the November general election. Tuesday was the deadline to file.

County Judge Executive

Larry Russell Bryant

Adair County Clerk

Lisa Greer

Adair County Attorney

Jennifer Hutchison-Corbin

Adair County PVA

Landon Edwards

Adair County Jailer

Jeremy Wethington

Jamie Richard

Adair County Sheriff

Josh Brockman

District 1 Magistrate

Tony Denton

District 2 Magistrate

Daryl Flatt

District 3 Magistrate

Sammy Baker

Benjamin “Ben” Loy

District 4 Magistrate

Chris Reeder

District 5 Magistrate

Billy Coffey

Jason Grider

District 6 Magistrate

Ronald Mark Humphress

District 7 Magistrate

Terry Hadley

Adair County Coroner

Roger Huckaby Jr.

District 1 Constable

William “Bill Troutwine

District 2 Constable

District 3 Constable

Ken Hill

Brandon Nokes

District 4 Constable

Jeff Dickson

District 5 Constable

Tim Bottoms

District 6 Constable

Jason Rector

District 7 Constable

Joe Colins, Jr.

County Surveyor

Michael E McKinney

Mayor

Pamela Hoots

Curtis Hardwick

Columbia City Council

Ronald Butch Rogers

Sharon Lorene Payne

Robert Flowers

Charles Grimsley

Craig Dean

Linda Waggener

Mark Harris

Natalie Marcum

Mike Robertson

Hannah Peck

Rhonda Bennett Loy

School Board District 1

Terry Harvey

School Board District 3

Destiny Greer

Adair County Soil/Water

Julie Day

Danny Wilkinson

Jay Melton

(Race will not be on ballot because there are three positions and three candidates)