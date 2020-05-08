FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 7, 2020

CONTACT:

Amy Higgs

Public Relations Manager

502.552.2140

ahiggs@hosparus.org

Hosparus Health continues to see patients, accept referrals for hospice and palliative care throughout COVID-19 crisis

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) — As nonessential services in Kentucky were ordered to close by Gov. Andy Beshear due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hosparus Health Green River (HGR)has continued to provide its vital hospice and palliative care to patients and families in Adair, Green, Marion, Taylor and Washington counties.

HGR’s clinicians are highly trained in infection control measures and follow best practices in the day-to-day delivery of care. To further ensure the safety of all patients, families and staff, the not-for-profit organization has implemented additional prevention and treatment protocols, including limiting in-person visits to when medically necessary.

In response to the crisis, HGR has launched comprehensive telehealth services to supplement direct, onsite care. The new technology, TapCloud, is an easy-to-use, web-based platform that allows patients and their HGR care teams to communicate in real time.

Its robust functionality includes:

Live, person-to-person video visits with medical staff

Secure, HIPAA-compliant messaging, allowing patients to communicate with their care team about symptoms, questions or concerns

Patient symptom tracker and medication reminder functions

Easy access to comprehensive patient information, allowing care teams to monitor plans of care in real time and address issues as they arise

In addition to launching telehealth services, Hosparus Health has taken the following precautions in response to COVID-19 until further notice:

Suspending in-person events, grief support group meetings and counseling. Telehealth group meetings and counseling have been implemented.

Requiring managers and support staff to work from home

Suspending routine volunteer activities that involve patient care

Restricting visits of chaplains and social workers to nursing home and assisted living patients

Canceling large meetings and staff travel

Screening clinical employees daily for symptoms and exposure to coronavirus

Monitoring supply chains and obtaining donations to ensure access to adequate medical equipment, including gloves, gowns, eye protection and respirator masks

“Hosparus Health is always here for patients and families to help them navigate the challenges of serious illness, and these uncertain times are no different,” says HGR Community Director Larissa Marr. “Our community’s most at-risk populations are counting on us now more than ever. We are committed to doing everything we can to protect and support them not only during this crisis, but for as long as they are in our care.”

Hosparus Health continues to accept referrals for new patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone can make a referral, including patients, their family members or their physician. Call (800) 264-0521.

About Hosparus Health

Since 1978, Hosparus Health, a fully accredited not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization, has provided medical care, grief counseling, pain management and much more for people facing serious and life-limiting illnesses in 41 counties in Kentucky and Indiana. Hosparus Health is one of the nation’s largest hospice and palliative care providers with approximately 700 employees and over 700 volunteers who cared for 8,400 patients and families in 2019. Visit www.hosparushealth.orgfor more information, or call (800) 264-0521.