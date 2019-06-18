Hosparus Health needs volunteers, offers free training in July

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) — Hosparus Health of Green River needs companionship volunteers in Adair, Green, Hart, Marion, Taylor and Washington counties, as well as volunteers to work in its Thrift Shoppe, and will offer free training for both types of volunteers in July.

Thrift Shoppe Tuesday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Campbellsville Shoppe, 1488 Old Lebanon Road, Suite B

Patient/Family Support Monday, July 22, 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hosparus Health office, 295 Campbellsville Bypass (behind Coltons)

Pre-registration is required at least one week prior to training. To register, or for general information about how to become a Hosparus Health volunteer, visit hosparushealth.org/volunteer or contact Carrie Truitt at 270.283.6377 or ctruitt@hosparus.org.

Patient/family support volunteers provide companionship to hospice and palliative care patients and respite for their caregivers. Working closely with the rest of the Hosparus Health care team, volunteers provide comfort and enhance quality of life during a very difficult time for patients and families.

Thrift Shoppe volunteers help with receiving, sorting and pricing donations; placing and straightening items on the sales floor; and assisting customers.

Hosparus Health volunteers must be in good health, have available transportation and complete an application and full day of training. The organization needs volunteers of all ages and interests.

About Hosparus Health

Since 1978, Hosparus Health, a fully accredited not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization, has provided medical care, grief counseling, pain management and much more for people facing serious and life-limiting illnesses in Kentucky and Indiana. Hosparus Health has approximately 700 employees and 700 volunteers who care for almost 8,500 patients and families every year. To learn more, visit www.hosparushealth.org.