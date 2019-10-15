Hosparus Health to hold annual Remembrance Service in Campbellsville Nov. 3

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) — The Green River community is invited to attend Hosparus Health’s annualRemembrance Service to celebrate persons who have died within the past year. The service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1:45 p.m. at Campbellsville Christian Church, 302 Lebanon Ave., Campbellsville. The event will include the chance to create a memorial ornament, meet others who have experienced a loss, and participate in time of reflection to remember those who died. It is open to families in Taylor, Green, Adair, Marion and Washington counties who have lost a family member or friend.

Guests who are grieving the loss of someone close to them may arrive at 1 p.m. to make an ornament in memory of their person who died. Photos will be trimmed into a circle of 3 inches or less in diameter. The ornaments will be placed on an evergreen tree during the service. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is free to attend, but reservations are requested. Register online at http://bit.ly/HGR19Serviceor call 270-789-4247.