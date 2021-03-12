Hospice home opens in Glasgow

The T.J. Community Mission Foundation Board members are pleased to announce the opening of the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home. The 10,400 square foot facility is located at 1020 Glenview Drive in Glasgow and includes eight inpatient rooms with the capacity to expand to 12 rooms if needed, kitchen and living spaces, private areas for families and guests along with access to a private patio. The hospice home is designed to provide comfort, counseling and support to a patient with life-limiting illnesses and their family.

In 2015 the board of directors of the T. J. Community Mission Foundation identified a critical need in our community for a residential hospice home for patients facing end-of-life care and where families can seek a place of comfort, counseling, and compassionate treatment in a home-like setting.

The name Shanti Niketan was selected by lead philanthropic supporter, Dr. Bharat Mody. In his native language, Shanti means “inner peace.” The full name translates to “a peaceful place.”

Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health stated, “I’m excited about opening this wonderful resource that was made possible by a community committed to caring and I would like to thank all those people that made this a reality. In addition to Dr. Mody and the hundreds of other donors who have made gifts in support of this project, we also want to be sure to thank the USDA for their belief in our vision and provided us with a $2 million, zero percent interest loan that allowed us to be able to begin construction of the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home. We look forward to continuing to work with individuals and families to fully meet the capital costs associated with the construction of the incredible facility.”

“Shanti Niketan Hospice Home gives people who need hospice services and their families a way to receive that care away from home,” says Karla Turner, RN, BSN, Hospice Clinical Coordinator. “People at the end of life typically rely on family caregivers to help take care of them but for some families, that isn’t possible. They may live out of state, for instance. Or they may not be able to provide the level of medical attention that a person needs. This is why the hospice home was much needed in our community.”

The T.J. Community Mission Foundation was established to increase community engagement and advance philanthropy to support the region with exceptional healthcare programs, patient care and technology. The goal of the Foundation is to provide a bridge between medicine and compassion as the heartbeat of a healthy community.

T.J. Regional Health appreciates the opportunity to provide care for those who are at the end stage of their life and knows how fortunate we are to live in a community with so many generous people who have made this dream a true reality. If you are interested in making a donation to the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home in memory or in honor of someone, please visit tjregionalhealth.org/foundation.