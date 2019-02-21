House Bill Would Push Houseboat Owners to Pay Property Taxes

Many people who own houseboats on Kentucky lakes are shirking local and state property taxes, but a bill pending before state lawmakers would change that, according to supporters of the measure, writes Bill Estep for the Lexington Herald Leader.

House Bill 304 would require owners of houseboats registered with the U.S. Coast Guard, called documented boats, to also register the vessels at the clerk’s office in the county where they’re moored and pay property taxes there.

Read the complete article here:https://www.kentucky.com/news/state/kentucky/article226503840.html#storylink=cpy