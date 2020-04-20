How to Help People in Quarantine or Isolation

Community helping community…

Adair County has a long standing reputation of coming together to meet needs within the community. With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Adair County, we have seen a need arise. You see, when a person tests positive for COVID-19 or are a direct contact of a positive case, they are asked to isolate or self-quarantine so they do not spread the virus to others. While under this quarantine/isolation, many persons are unable to obtain needed food and supplies for themselves or their family.

The Adair County Health Department in collaboration with Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan, Adair County Emergency Manager Mike Keltner, Adair County Ministerial Association, Columbia Mayor Pam Hoots, 3Trees Church and J.O.Y. Ministries has developed a plan to help those confirmed cases and contacts in need. J.O.Y. Ministries (and other partners as needed) will tasks themselves with obtaining what is needed for each identified case. The case must meet the criteria of being under direction of isolation or quarantine by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

How can the community help? The Adair County community can help by donating money to J.O.Y Ministries for the aid of these specific cases. How can a person donate? They can do so by mail (J.O.Y Ministries, P.O. Box 114, Columbia, KY 42728) or via PAYPAL at www.joy-ministries.org (please designate COVID-19 on your donation in notes section). This need exists presently, as we are already fulfilling requests. We want to help those that are staying isolated or quarantined so that the spread of this virus does not happen.

Submitted by Corey Patterson, Health Environmentalist III, Adair County Health Department.