Howard Coomer, age 68, of Jamestown, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Ephraim McDowell Hospital. He was born on Sunday, September 14 1952, in Lebanon.

He was the son of: Dorothy Trowbridge Coomer, of Jamestown, and William E., who has preceded him in death

He is survived by: mother, Dorothy Coomer, Jamestown; wife – Virginia Coomer of Jamestown; two stepdaughters: Ronda Furkin, of Columbia, and Tracie Perry, spouse Jeff, of Campbellsville.

He was a truck driver and a maintenance worker in the Russell County School System. He attended Mt. Zion Community Church in Adair County.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs. Visitation will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home.

Bro. Dwan Hadley will be officiating.

Pallbearers are: Ricky Bledsoe, Billy Todd Furkin, Gary Furkin, Billy Fred Furkin, Tyler Thompson and Jeff Perry.

Burial will be in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.