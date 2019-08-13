Howard Mitchell Callahan, 89, of Demossville, KY died Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Charter Senior Living Facility in Edgewood, KY. Born in Kings Mill, OH he was the son of the late Lee and Beatrice Bowman Callahan. Mr. Callahan married Roberta Marie Cooley on June 17, 1957 the daughter of the late Clyde and Mary Cooley.

He was of the Presbyterian faith and a retired Electrician with General Electric.

Survivors include his wife Roberta Marie Cooley Callahan of Demossville, KY; a son John Callahan of Demossville, KY; six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Eunice Lee Thompson and a sister Maryann Graef.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post #6097. Visitation will be after 12:00pm Friday at the funeral home. Bro. Hugh Withers will be officiating.