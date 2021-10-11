Hulis Burton, 85, of Franklin, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home at 10:53 p.m. on October 9, 2021, following a brief battle with lung cancer. Hulis, known to his friends as Burt, was born in Columbia, Kentucky, to Ealie and Bonnie Burton, who preceded him in death.

Hulis joined the Army on December 1, 1954. He was in the 2nd BG 5th Infantry in Fort Carson, Colorado, and was honorably discharged on December 2, 1958. While serving in the Army, he married Millie Harmon on January 1, 1957. After leaving the Army, he and Millie lived in Aurora, Illinois, where he worked as a mechanic. They were married for 21 years before Millie passed away from brain cancer in January 1978.

In 1981, Hulis met Valerie Raffaelli, a North Aurora widow with three young children. They married two years later on May 28,1983, in Dowagiac, Michigan. Over the course of the next several years, they would live in Schaumburg, Illinois, and Dowagiac, Michigan, before returning to Kentucky to be closer to Hulis’s family. While in Kentucky, Hulis answered the call of God to preach His Word. He served as a minister in churches in Kentucky and Tennessee. He loved preaching, reading and talking about the Word of God to everyone.

Hulis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Valerie Burton, eight children, Linda Schlasky (Bob) of Nevada, MO, Hulis Burton, Jr., of Fessenden, ND, Lisa Lieser (Guy) of Sugar Grove, IL, Terry Burton of Aurora, IL, Jeff Burton (Nancy Hagan) of Harvey, ND, Julie Ranger (Jeff), Jennifer Hunt (Bart), and Gina Crabtree (Nathan), all of Bowling Green, KY, 15 Grandchildren, Christina Miller (Carl), Stephanie Stiefbold (Patrick Arvin), Cheree Burton (Jason Carpenter), Brook Ebersohl (Jay), Brent Harper, Amber Smyder (Chris), Alesha Lieser (Nolan Koch), Abigail Lieser, Felicia Hertz (David), Heather Burton, Jeffrey Ranger (Christina Gorman), Ashley Ranger, Madison Hunt, Natalie Crabtree and Allison Crabtree, 13 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

In addition to his children, he is survived by siblings, Leaman Burton of Hope, IN, Jerry Burton (Eloise) of Conover, NC, Jody Burton of Columbia, KY, Brenda Deal (David) of Claremont, NC, Robert Burton (Pat) of Columbia, KY, Nella Lamb of Whiteland, IN, and Edgar Burton (Christina) of Columbia, KY, many nieces and nephews, and dear family friends Sherman and Mary Rucker, Steve and Lois Hoots, and Karen and Dominic Rappelli.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Millie Harmon Burton, siblings Rosemary Burton, Elmo Burton, Leon Burton and Shirley Burton, and one grandson, Joshua Burton.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. Central Time at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, Kentucky; followed by a Celebration of Life on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, Illinois on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 1:00pm.

Pastor Jack Batson will be officiating and pallbearers will be Sherman Rucker, Jeff Ranger, Jeffrey Ranger, Bart Hunt, Nathan Crabtree and Kevin Reagan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.