Hunter Durham, 78, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 8:15 P.M. at the TJ Health/ Columbia Emergency Room.

He was born May 20, 1941, in Adair County, to the late O.A. “Cotton” and Frances Childs Durham. He was an active member of Columbia Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. A member of the Columbia-Adair County Rotary Club, he received the Paul Harris Fellow award and served as past President of the club. He was a Master Mason of Columbia Masonic Lodge #96. Hunter was a practicing Attorney with Durham & Zornes Attorneys-at-Law and currently serving as Master Commissioner. He was recognized by the Kentucky Bar Association for having practiced law for 50 years.

An avid Kentucky basketball fan, he enjoyed relating stories from his time as a student manager under Coach Adolph Rupp. He loved people and he was always ready to share a story, a joke, or a smile. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include:

His wife – Joyce Goodin Durham of Columbia

One daughter – Stacey (Mark) Wilson of Simpsonville

One son – Robb (Virginia) Durham of Louisville

One sister – Tucker Durham Hume of Lynchburg, Virginia

Four grandchildren – Matthew (Jameson) Wilson, Bradley Wilson, Alex Durham & Kate Durham

Three step-grandchildren – Bryson, Gabe & Izzy

One niece – Amy Kimbler Kidd of Lynchburg, VA

One great-niece & one great-nephew – Zach & Hayley Kidd

A host of other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Columbia Baptist Church with Dr. Randy Johnson and Dr. Michael O’Neal officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Norton Children’s Hospital, WHAS Crusade for Children or Gideon Bibles. These may be left at the funeral home.

Casket Bearers: Matthew Wilson, Bradley Wilson, Alex Durham, Kate Durham, Dr. Gerald Chafin, J.D. Zornes

Honorary: Deacons and Brotherhood Sunday School of Columbia Baptist Church

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

