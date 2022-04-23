Hwy. 61 to be reduced to one lane in Adair Co.

SOMERSET, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that beginning Monday, April 25, KY 61 in Adair County will be reduced to one lane at the Russell Creek bridge (mile point 16.9) as crews work to remove drift and other debris from beneath the structure.

Work will require a full closure of the roadway as debris is being loaded onto trucks. Motorists may experience longer delays during this process. Flaggers will maintain traffic during the work.

Work is expected to be completed Friday, April 29. The duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.

For Kentucky’s latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com.