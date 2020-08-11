ID sought for male in accident

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a young male who was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a collision.

The male, in his late teens to mid 20s, was riding a bicycle on Russell Road when he was hit by an automobile. He did not have any identification on him and has not been conscious since the accident.

This photo was taken around an hour and a half prior to the accident from security footage from a Russell County business.

If you recognize this man, please call 911 dispatch.