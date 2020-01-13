Ida Dee Price, 74, formerly of Columbia, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:00 A.M. in the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon
She was born June 19, 1945, in Gradyville, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Eula Parson Bryant and was formerly employed by McDonalds in Columbia.
Survivors include:
Two brothers – Robert Bryant of Columbia and Ray Bryant of Somerset
Several other relatives and friends
Graveside service – Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Haven Hill Cemetery with burial to follow.
Bro. Willard Parson officiated
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements