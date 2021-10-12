Imogene Bryant, 88, of Columbia, died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Columbia. She was born in Columbia on March 30, 1933 to the late Marvin “Red” and Flora Collins Bryant.

Ms. Bryant was a member of the Shiloh Christian Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include three children, Karen Bryant of Vandalia, OH, Randall Bryant of Winnsboro, TX and Mike Bryant (Alveline) of Columbia, KY; three grandchildren, Ronnie Loy (Leighann), Nick Dixon (Nicole) and Kevin Bryant; six great grandchildren Conway Loy, Hayden Loy, Casey Hardin, Westin Dudgeon, Jersee Bryant and Ava Bryant, and a brother William “Bill” Bryant (Ruth Anne) of Tennessee.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Freedom Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Bro. Richie Curtis will be officiating and pallbearers will be Conway Loy, Hayden Loy, Nick Dixon, Kevin Bryant, Mark Coomer and Billy Pickett.