Imogene Coffey Grant, 84, of Glensfork, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Beech Grove, Ind., on March 14, 1938 to the late Paul and Zella Antle Hadley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garvis Grant and her first husband, Leland Coffey.

Mrs. Grant was a member of Beech Grove Separate Baptist Church and enjoyed mowing her yard, burning things outdoors, vegetable and flower gardening and playing with her cat, ‘Fluff’.

Surivivors include a daughter, Pam Cundiff (Brent) of Glensfork; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Coffey Kassem of Columbia; three grandchildren, Matthew Coffey (Alison) of Glensfork, Leslie Hatcher (Josh) of Columbia and Ty Cundiff of Glensfork; three great-grandchildren, Bailey Coffey, Luke Coffey and Rexie Rooks; two siblings, Leonard Hadley of Russell Springs and Lucille Polston of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.

IN addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Rex Coffey; and four siblings, Arvis Hadley, Maxine McDonald, Mary Helen Grant and Paul Hadley Jr.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Warner officiating and burial in Antle Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Trent Hadley, Troy Hadley, Curtis Grant, Joey Polston, Matthew Coffey, Ty Cundiff and Leslie Hatcher.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary was in charge of arrangements.