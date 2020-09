Important deadlines approaching for 2020 general election

Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

2020 GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION

IMPORTANT DEADLINES

LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE FOR GENERAL ELECTION:

October 5, 2020

ky.gov——until 4:00 p.m. CST

Clerk’s Office, 424 Public Square, Ste 3, Columbia KY 42728 by 4:00 p.m. CST

THIS ONLY APPLIES IF YOU ARE WANTING AN ABSENTEE BALLOT MAILED INSTEAD OF VOTING IN PERSON

BY MAIL: ABSENTTEE REQUEST – DEADLINE OCT. 9, 2020 TO REQUEST

State provided online portal GoVoteKY.com to request your ballot. Deadline for online Oct. 9, at 11:59 EST You can call our office at 270-384-2801; deadline to call our office is Oct. 9, at 4:00 p.m. CST



HOW CAN I RETURN MY BALLOT: