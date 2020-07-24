Ina Willis

Ina Jean Willis, 89, of Columbia, KY died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Green Hills Rehabilitation in Greensburg after an illness. Born in Adair County she was the daughter of the late Mont and Mattie Morrison Willis. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dimple Willis Howell and one nephew, Terry Howell.

She was a member of the Columbia United Methodist Church and a retired teacher having taught 37 years in the New Albany, Indiana school system.

Survived by a nephew, Don Howell of Nashville, two nieces, Jan Howell Royse of Columbia and Mary Howell (Terry) of Nashville.

Great Nieces, Stefanie Howell Massey (Lance), of Nashville, Allison Howell Sexton (Mark) of Bowling Green, Katie Royse Hancock (Nick) of Henderson, Abby Royse Taylor (Les) of Russell Springs and Great Nephews, Randy Howell (Katie) of Nashville and Tyler Royse (Shaunna) of Jamestown.

Great-Great Nieces and Nephews – Ann-Riley Sexton, Ava Massey, Laken Royse, Emersyn Royse, Everly Royse, Liam Taylor, Tucker Howell and Tucker Hancock.

Graveside services will be 11:00am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Columbia Cemetery. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Columbia United Methodist Church or the Adair County Public Library and can be left at the funeral home.