Indians build momentum into new year

Adair County traveled to Williamstown last week to compete in a holiday tournament with several other teams and finished runner-up after a loss to Breathitt County (4-5). The Indians opened up the tournament with a 77-65 win over Williamstown (4-4) from the 8th Region and then beat McCreary Central (6-7) 63 to 54 from the 12th Region. In the championship game they faced up against the Bobcats of Breathitt County but fell 55 to 75 to a team that shot 59 percent from the field and hit 12 three-point attempts.

“We won a couple close games in the tournament, but we lost close games early in the season,” Coach Deron Breeze said. “We have to get better against the zone defense; Breathitt County went zone and we struggled. We can hit shots but nobody can hit enough to beat a zone and we have to have some inside scoring as well. We have to get our better finishers in the paint.”

The Indians will look to use some of that momentum into the new year as they get ready to face up against 20th District foe Taylor County (5-9) tomorrow night at Taylor County High School. Adair County will enter the game with a 5-6 record and 1-1 in district play while the Cardinals are sitting at 0-2 in the district.

Taylor County has three players averaging double-figures while the Indians have four averaging at least 10 points per game. Adair County is being led by Lucas Pooler with 15 points per game, Connor Loy with 11, and Brice Starks and Kai Burton both with 10.

“We need to win to make us 2-1 in the district,” Coach Breeze said. “We have to win at least one more to avoid being the four seed, so we need to win now so all the pressure isn’t at the end.”

The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. central time in Taylor County right after the girls’ game, which tips off at 5:30 p.m.

By Josh Withers

Sports Writer