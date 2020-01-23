Indians drop games on road

Adair County (6-10) continued their long streak of road games this past weekend at Hancock County (6-8) on Friday and at Metcalfe County (12-7) on Saturday.

The Indians lost at Hancock County from the 3rd Region 53 to 70 on Friday despite shooting 39 percent from the field but only knocked down seven shots from behind the arc out of 20 attempts. DJ Brown scored 15 points to help his team and was the only Adair County player in double figures.

“We struggled guarding the three points line and we didn’t hit our threes,” Coach Deron Breeze said. “They played a zone and packed it in real tight and if you don’t hit shots against it, they are hard to beat. The whole night was out of sync; we started all five subs contrary to our normal starters because of not meeting expectations of practice the day before. Hancock County did a really good job of getting the lead and protecting it, mainly with not missing free throws and playing fundamental.”

On Saturday at Metcalfe County, the Indians played a good game but a slow start left them playing from behind the rest of the game. Adair County managed only two points in the first quarter and trailed 2 to 12.

They would get the offense rolling in the second quarter scoring 21 points but still trailed 23 to 34 at the half. The Indians would never lead in this one and went on to fall 60 to 69. Adair County did have three players score in double figures with Connor Loy leading the way with

14. Kai Burton followed with 13 and Lucas Pooler scored 12 while Burton also led the team in rebounds with seven.

“This game was similar to the night before as we struggle against teams who can really shoot the three,” Coach Breeze said. “They hit eight threes in the first half. When teams put multiple shooters out on the court we have to leave the lane more open or we don’t get out to the shooters quick enough.”

“We played pretty good defense in the first quarter but struggled to score and spotted them a 12-0 lead. We didn’t get a bucket until the final horn of the first quarter and we aren’t a team who plays well from behind.”

By Josh Withers

Sports Writer