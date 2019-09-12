Indians’ first home game is Friday

Adair County will host their first game of the 2019 season tomorrow night by hosting Metcalfe County (0-3) with both squads looking for their first win of the season. The teams seem to be evenly matched on paper but the Indians will look to pull out the win.

“We look to capture the first win of the season tomorrow night by defeating Metcalfe County,” Coach Van Isaac said. “They’re big upfront and will fight. We have to be ready to do the same.”

The Hornets of Metcalfe County are scoring 16 points per contest while the Indians are averaging 17. Metcalfe County has allowed 33 points per game and the Indians are allowing 34 per game. The Hornets lost to Barren County in week one and they lost to Russell County this past week, both of whom have defeated Adair County as well.

Metcalfe County averages a more balanced attack rushing and through the air per game. Offensively, Adair County averages 153 rushing yards per game and 28 yards through the air while the Hornets average 162 on the ground and 181 through the air.

For the Indians, they are being led in rushing by Cameron Harmon with 71 yards per game and Jacob Cato’s 53 per contest. Clayton Janes and Brady Cundiff lead the team in tackles with 20 each while Jakobe Payne has 18, Tristan Curry 16, Case Cowan 14, and Isaiah Carter with 10.

Come out and support the Indians as they play their home opener and cheer them on as they look for their first win of the season behind first year Coach Isaac.

By Josh Withers

Sports Writer