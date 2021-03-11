Indians prepare for balanced district tournament

Deron Breeze has been part of Kentucky High School basketball for a long time and the Adair County High School boys’ coach has been an annual contender in fierce 20th District and 5th Region battles. So, as he prepares for next week’s 2021 district tournament, Breeze says he is confident – confident in his team and confident this year’s title is up for grabs.

“This year, I could really see anyone winning it,” Breeze said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if the one or two seeds win, or it wouldn’t surprise me to see the three or four seeds come up and win. There is a lot of parity in this year’s tournament.”

The tentative bracket for the boys’ tournament at Adair County High School has the host Indians taking on Campbellsville Monday, March 15, at 6 p.m. Taylor County and Marion County will play at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, with the championship game slated for Friday, March 19. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

Adair County comes into the tournament currently with a 13-6 overall record and a 2-1 mark in the district. Campbellsville is 9-17 on the year and 1-2 in league play. Taylor County currently holds an 11-7 slate with a 2-1 mark in the district, and Marion County at 5-10 and 1-2.

“They (Campbellsville) are the only district team to beat us, so we’ve got to figure out what we’re going to take away against them. Whatever that is or who that is, I just don’t know,” Breeze said. “Campbellsville plays four or five seniors and they’re probably the best shooting team in the district.”

John Orberson leads the Eagles in scoring with an average of 15 points per game. Arren Hash has an average of 11 points per contest with Kameron Smith contributing 10 points per game.

“If you take the Orberson kid away, then you leave the Hash kid and he’s probably the best shooter in the district,” Breeze said. “Kameron Smith, over the last two or three weeks, is playing as good as anybody. They’re going to try and muscle us inside, but they also have some weapons from 3-point range. Hopefully, we’re hitting shots that night.”

Marion County and Taylor County will meet in the other semifinal contest. Breeze said that game could go either way, too, because the Knights and the Cardinals have multiple weapons to worry opposing coaches.

“Marion County has the most talent in the district. If you were going to play a pick-up game, you’re going to pick their kids,” Breeze said. “James Jewell can dominate a game.”

Jewell averages almost 20 points per game and he is supported by Kanyon Scott-Spalding (11.5 ppg.) and Dominic White (10.8).

“The one worry I have about Marion County is Scott-Spalding. When we played them before he was in the top five in the state in rebounding. He gets so many second-chance points around the basket and that’s big.”

The Taylor County Cardinals have several weapons of their own. Carson Watson leads the pack in scoring for the Cardinals at a pace of 16.4 points an outing. Connor Wise contributes 15.9 a contest and Layken Lykens is the third peg of the Cardinals’ scoring surge at 11.5 per game.

“Taylor is going to get up and down the floor and he (coach Montrelle Irvin) won’t hold back anyone from shooting,” Breeze said. “We will try to take out Wise and Watson and make the other kids beat us.”

Breeze, right now, is not too worried about which team the Indians may play in the tournament finals. His main concern is getting by Campbellsville first.

“Getting by the first game is the biggest thing,” Breeze said. “Win the first game, and we qualify for a spot in the region tournament.”

By Scott Wilson

