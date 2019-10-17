Indians stumble in district game at Casey County

Adair County (2-6) entered Friday night on the road against district opponent Casey County looking to lock up a playoff berth but failed to do so. The Indians were held scoreless for three quarters in the matchup and fell to the Rebels 12 to 7.

The Indians couldn’t get the offense rolling until it was too late on Friday night and they only managed one touchdown in the game. The seven points scored was Adair County’s lowest of the season as they entered the contest averaging 21 points per game.

“I’m just disappointed we didn’t come out and perform better on Friday night,” Coach Van Isaac said. “We had the opportunity to lock in a playoff berth but let it slip away.”

For the game, Adair County managed only 179 total yards and they scored their first touchdown of the game just under the seven minute mark of the final quarter. After the Indians marched the ball deep into Casey County territory, Jacob Cato capped off the drive with a short touchdown run and Chase Holmes’ extra point cut the lead down at 12 to 7.

Trailing by less than a touchdown, the Indians had one more shot to score and win the game with little time left. As Adair County was trying to march down the field, an interception by Casey County ended the chances for the Indians and dropped their district record to 1-2 on the season.

Casey County improved to 3-4 on the season and picked up their first district win also improving to 1-1 in district play. The Rebels tallied 306 total yards of offense compared to Adair County’s 179.

Aaron Peck had 89 passing yards in the game and two interceptions on six of 16 attempts. Cameron Harmon had half of the Indians rushing yards in the game with 45 and Peck finished with 25, Cato 19, and Jakobe Payne had one. Cato had the lone touchdown for the game as well.

Payne finished with two receptions for 55 yards, Cato had a catch for 27 yards, and Isaiah Carter finished with a catch for 12 yards. Holmes continued his good kicking season making his only point after attempt.

Case Cowan led the team in tackles with 15 followed by Clayton Janes with 12, Brady Cundiff had 10 and a fumble recovery, and Tristan Curry and Harmon had eight tackles each.

“We simply didn’t block, tackle, or run the football effectively,” Coach Isaac said. “Moving forward we are 100 percent focused on doing what is necessary to beat Taylor County.”

The team in entering its bye week this Friday and they will get a full week to practice and rest as they prepare for their district matchup with Taylor County the following week on Oct. 25. The Indians will host the game and the senior football players will be recognized.

