Inez Bailey Burbridge, 92 of the Fairplay Community of Adair County, KY passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Campbellsville, KY

She was the daughter of the late Jack and Arvin Adamson Bailey of Adair Co.

Preceded in death by her husband; Johnnie Woodrow Burbridge on April 24, 2006, preceded in death by an infant son Johnnie Woodrow Burbridge Jr. February 3, 1945 and by two brothers and one sister Parker Bailey and Jackie Bailey and Vivian Gadberry

Survived by two sons: Jerry Burbridge of Fairplay, Kentucky Donnie Burbridge (Redia) of Glensfork, KY

Two grandchildren Jennifer Melson (Adam), Joe Burbridge (Tabatha)

Six great grandchildren Jorden Melson, Gabriella Melson, Somer Melson, Jensen Martin, Henry Burbridge, John Burbidge

Two sisters: Lois Garrett of Campbellsville, KY Laura Ella Hadley of Columbia, KY

Also survived by a host of other family and friends

Funeral service: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home

Bro. Stanley Watson officiating:

Interment in the McClister Cemetery at Fairplay, KY

Visiting after 4:00 PM on Monday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home

Pallbearers: Danny Bailey, Dennis Bailey, Joe Burbridge, Adam Melson, Jensen Melson, Jorden Melson Michael Sullivan