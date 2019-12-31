Inis Pearl McKinney , 73, of Campbellsville, KY died Monday, December 30, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital. Born in Dirigo, KY she was the daughter of the late James Cohen and Josephine Stotts McKinney.

She was a member of the Robinson Ridge Baptist Church and an artist that loved to paint and work puzzles.

Survivors include her fiancé Gary Rooker; five children James Murphy of Columbia, Janice Tucker (Poochie) of Columbia, Rodney Martin of Campbellsville, Joshua Tucker of Knifley and Adam Rooker of Campbellsville; nine grandchildren Cheyayne Coffey, Nick Rooks, Samantha Murphy, Tiffany Appleby, Mark Martin, Hannah Martin, Gage Tucker, Braxton Tucker and Brooklyn Rooker; three great grandchildren Jace Rooks, Rexie Rooks and Lukas Samuell; a sister Carline Smith (Gordon) of Columbia; a great aunt Jessaphine Donan of Burkesville and several other friends and relatives.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Onie Mae Wheeler.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Boston officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue on Thursday morning until time for the service.