Inis Pearl McKinney, 73, of Campbellsville, KY died Monday, December 30, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital. Born in Dirigo, KY she was the daughter of the late James Cohen and Josephine Stotts McKinney.
She was a member of the Robinson Ridge Baptist Church and an artist that loved to paint and work puzzles.
Survivors include her fiancé Gary Rooker; five children James Murphy of Columbia, Janice Tucker (Poochie) of Columbia, Rodney Martin of Campbellsville, Joshua Tucker of Knifley and Adam Rooker of Campbellsville; nine grandchildren Cheyayne Coffey, Nick Rooks, Samantha Murphy, Tiffany Appleby, Mark Martin, Hannah Martin, Gage Tucker, Braxton Tucker and Brooklyn Rooker; three great grandchildren Jace Rooks, Rexie Rooks and Lukas Samuell; a sister Carline Smith (Gordon) of Columbia; a great aunt Jessaphine Donan of Burkesville and several other friends and relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Onie Mae Wheeler.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Boston officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue on Thursday morning until time for the service.