Inmate at Adair County Regional Jail dies from apparent hanging

Nov. 12, 2020

Adair County Jailer Joey White said Thursday an investigation is underway into a hanging at the jail in the early morning hours.

Adair County 911 dispatch called Adair County EMS, coroner’s office and the Columbia police to the jail around 3:45 a.m. for an apparent suicide.

“All I have right now is it is under investigation,” White said later Thursday morning. Kentucky State Police is investigating.

According to sources, the inmate is from Cumberland County. The Adair County Regional Jail contracts with Cumberland County to house their inmates who are awaiting trial.

“It is going to take some time, (but) I have been in contact with the department of corrections and the family,” White said.