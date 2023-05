Early Friday morning shortly after 1 a.m. an inmate from Adair Regional Jail was transported by Adair EMS to TJ Health Columbia complaining of illness. Once at the hospital, the male subject attempted to flee on foot before being overtaken by jail staff and placed back in custody.

Barry Kerr, 48, of Russell Springs, has been charged with escape, 2nd degree. Kerr has been an inmate since January of this year for drug charges. Officer Elliot Smith was the arresting officer.