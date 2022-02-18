Inmate escape at jail fails

An escape attempt today at the Adair County Regional Jail failed when deputy jailers kept Brad Callinan from leaving the local facility.

Columbia Police Department officers were called to the jail early this morning after being advised an inmate had attempted to escape.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with deputy jailers who advised them Callinan, 33, had wanted to speak with one of them, and when the deputy opened the cell door the inmate was said to have rushed by them and began trying to find any open door. He was subdued and placed back in his cell.

Callinan, of Russell Springs, is now facing additional charges of attempting to escape. He had previously walked away from the class D facility on Jan. 2 of this year before being located and apprehended in Russell County several days later.