Irvin Ray Claywell, 82, of Columbia, Ky. passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Ky. He was born in Breeding, Ky. on April 15, 1940, to the late Otis and Ruby Branham Claywell. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Watson Claywell.

Mr. Claywell was a member of the Hadley Community Church. He was an avid University of Kentucky sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include three children, Gina Schaal (Brandon) of Columbia, Wade Claywell of The Colony, Texas, and Michael Claywell (Jan) of Lewisville, Texas; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Colley, Matthew Lee (Shelbee), Tanner Claywell (Caitlin), Tonya Rapp (Ben), Jessica Claywell, Claudia Perez (James) and Joseph Claywell; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; five siblings, Lyla Kimbler of Okla., Elaine Replogle of Ohio, Doyle Claywell (Mary Elizabeth) of N.C., Leon Claywell (Margaret) of Bardstown, Ky. and Janice Tudor of Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Raymond Watson, and a brother, Lyman Claywell.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with a burial in the Fudge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and will continue on Saturday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Elbert Hadley will be officiating, and pallbearers will be Joseph Claywell, Tanner Claywell, Brandon Schaal, Rich West, Scott West, Ben Rapp and Lucas Hadley.