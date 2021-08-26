Isaac Earl Redmon, 86 of Shepherdsville, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Almeda Stargel Redmon; and his parents, Curtis and Norma Redmon.

Earl was a Baptist by faith, and a member at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army and retired as a truck driver for the Courier Journal, where he worked over 30 years. Earl was a member of the Masonic Lewis Lodge #191 and is a past Grand Master. Earl was an avid University of Kentucky and Cincinnati Reds fan. He enjoyed fishing and took great pride and care tending to his garden.

Earl is survived by his daughter Beverly Snead and her husband Kevin of Lexington; a sister Margie Absher of Columbia; brother, Edward Redmon and his wife Emogene of Shepherdsville; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; along with many dear family members and friends

A Masonic service will take place Friday, August 27, 2021, 6:30 p.m. at Maraman Billings Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home, with Rev. Darrell Mitchell officiating.

Visitations will be Friday 3-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Mr. Redmon’s honor.

