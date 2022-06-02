Isaac’s middle school camp set for June 8

With his first regular season game a little under 90 days away, Adair County High School Football Coach Van Isaac is set to kick off the summer with his annual middle school camp June 8 at the high school.

“With the middle school camp, we’re trying to get to know some of those kids and hopefully streamline our program so they are hopefully learning some of the same things we’re doing at the high school,” Isaac said.

Isaac’s one-day clinic for children in sixth through eighth grade in the 2022-23 school year. The clinic will run from 8-11 a.m. at the football field. The registration cost is $20 per player, $15 per sibling, if registered online before June 4. The cost will go to $25 per player and $30 per sibling after June 5.

“The camp helps us kick off their season, get the kids out, get them excited about football,” Isaac said. “We are going to teach them about fundamentals, and hopefully they have a good time.

“This is perfect place for the kid that’s never played football before, this would be right up their alley. We are going to teach the basic fundamentals, something as simple as getting in a stance, being able to do a dynamic warmup, taking a handoff, holding the ball properly, and throwing the ball properly. .We will be teaching proper tackling form, and there that will be a special emphasis on tackling.”

For further information, email Isaac at van.isaac@adair.kyschools.us.