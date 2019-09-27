Isaiah House focuses on holistic recovery for addicts

The cost of addiction runs high. It has affected every family and every aspect of our community.

The Community Voice continues an ongoing series of articles about the cost of addiction, from personal loss to its impact on tax dollars.

ISAIAH HOUSE

Getting sober is the first step toward a better life for someone addicted to drugs, but staying sober often requires long-term treatment and a plan for the future that may include further education and a career.

Founded by a recovering drug addict himself, the nationally accredited and licensed Isaiah House is a faith-based program using a holistic approach that pursues the spiritual, physical, mental, financial, legal and educational aspects of those that they help.

“We’re one of the most comprehensive programs in our state because we know that all those elements are essential in giving people the very best opportunity to be successful long term,” said vice president Mike Cox.

Located at three separate campuses in Harrodsburg, Chaplin and Willisburg, the center has served clients from 94 of Kentucky’s 120 counties and offers short term residential for both men and women and long term residential, intensive outpatient, outpatient and medication-assisted treatments for men.

Each treatment option has its own services depending on the level of care, and the center accepts Medicaid, a wide variety of insurances and even has options available for those without insurance or a way to pay.

Once a client is admitted to the center for any of the programs, they receive full medical and clinical assessments, a drug test, a tour, and are assigned a licensed therapist so they can begin their relapse prevention plan.

Isaiah House Public Relations representative Zac Oakes says counseling is a major part of the center’s holistic approach due to the connection of mental health and addiction, but counseling varies from person to person.

Along with counseling, another special part of the program is the employment and educational opportunities given to those in the long-term program.

Once a client has been in the long-term residential program for 100 days, they are guaranteed the opportunity for full time employment through Isaiah House’s multiple businesses or their partnering factory.

“We realize that having a full time job where you’re bringing home weekly income and have that sense of purpose, that helps you to stay sober long term,” said Oakes.

Those in the long-term program can also get their GED, gain a welding certification or earn 12 college credit hours for general education courses through Campbellsville University, all free of charge to the client and show over 90 percent success rates for clients who gain an education.

“You can come into treatment without finishing high school and theoretically leave with college credits or a welding certification to immediately go into the workforce and earn $60,000 a year.”

There are many other services that are free to a client in any of the programs such as legal and financial case management, peer support and transportation.

Although the services offered in each program are different, there is one central theme throughout every aspect of Isaiah House – faith.

Germaine Dunn participated in the 11-month long-term residential program and says that being faith-focused from the time clients wake up to the time they go to bed makes the difference.

“Over time I think the relationship with God that they might not have yet but they see it, I think it works on them,” said Dunn.

He also says the routine he learned from Isaiah House such as making his bed, listening to devotionals and cleaning has stuck with him and keeps him on track today.

After discovering his talent for art during his time in prison, Dunn now teaches art therapy for the men’s class of the short-term treatment program and intertwines life lessons with the daily assignments.

“We relate to each other because we’ve all been through the same things and all the art that I do with them generally all has a message that relates to recovery or to something in the Bible.”

Dunn is part of the 83 percent of Isaiah House long-term clients who have remained sober six months after completion of treatment – in fact, it’s been over two years for Dunn.

To inquire about Isaiah House, call 859-375-9200 and speak to an admissions representative who will answer questions and can get a client admitted quickly — on the same day sometimes.

If the Isaiah House can’t accommodate someone, they have a referral list of a number of other providers.

“We’re quick to refer to another facility if the need is there,” said Cox. “We’re just here to help people.”

Visit Isaiah House’s Facebook page or website at isaiah-house.org to learn more information.

By Anna Buckman

anna@adairvoice.com