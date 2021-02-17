IT’S BACK: Round 3 of winter weather has begun

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. 5:20 p.m.

Snowfall is again underway and the region will be under a winter storm warning until Thursday.

This photo was taken on Burkesville Street headed near the bypass toward Walmart, so drive carefully if you are on the highway!

WEATHER ALERT:

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected tonight, mixing with or changing to freezing drizzle by daybreak. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with a light glaze of ice accumulation.

WHERE…Portions of south-central and east-central Kentucky, generally along and south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways.

WHEN…From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.