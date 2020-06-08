Iva Joyce Keltner, 85, of Columbia, KY died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Summit Manor Nursing Home. Born in Adair County she was the daughter of the late Joe Grissom and Marie Tuell Montgomery and wife of the late George Winfrey Keltner.

Mrs. Keltner was a member of the Milltown United Methodist Church for over 60 years and loved flower gardening and animals.

Survivors include a nephew Greg Keltner (Annette) and a great nephew; a cousin Madonna Cox; special friends Bobby Dale Sneed (Marilyn), Jackie Coffey and Nancy Hadley and her church family.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a niece Sandra Brock (Ronnie).

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Milltown Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday after 9:00am at the funeral home.

Bro. Barney Taylor will be officiating and pallbearers will be Glen Waltz, Tony Rodgers, Billy Coffey, Nathan Bennett, Chuck Rogers and Glen Breeding.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines.