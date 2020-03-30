J.W. Morrison, 69, of Chicago, formerly of Adair County, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Chicago.

He was born in 1951, in the Chance community of Adair County, to the late Cosby & Allene Corbin Morrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam & Iva Hoover Morrison, Aron Corbin & Ina Stotts Murphy.

He is survived by two brothers, Mike (Sandra) Morrison & Dale (Anna) Morrison; three sisters, Virginia Fay Spirk, Sandra Kay Morrison & Diane (Buddy) Cerna; and the following nieces & nephews, Jeanie Michele Morrison, Julie Ann Morrison, Patricia Jean Morrison, Crystal Gayle Morrison, Jennefer Sue Morrison, Joshua Dale Morrison, Amanda Nicole Morrison, Samantha Marie Morrison, Margaret Mae Morrison, William Dale Morrison & Emily Anna Morrison.

Mr. Morrison was cremated in Illinois and no services will be held.

This obituary information is a courtesy of Grissom-Martin Funeral Home